New Delhi, December 7: Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge, has been appointed acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from December 8, 2022, following the retirement of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. Justice Tashi Rabstan Appointed to Perform the Duties of the Office of Chief Justice.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the President of India on Tuesday appointed Justice Rabstan to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. President is Pleased to Appoint Justice Tashi Rabstan.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President, is pleased to appoint Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from 08.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh," the notification reads.

