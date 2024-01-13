Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Justin Imam, who played a significant role in promoting Jharkhand's traditional Sohrai and Khovar art forms, died here on Saturday.

Eldest son of renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Bulu Imam, Justin died of a heart attack around 3 am at his Dipugarha residence in Hazaribag. He was 49.

The bereaved father said the last rites of his eldest son took place in Hazaribag Cemetery.

Justin had played a key role for getting the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Sohrai arts.

"Due to Justin's efforts, Sohrai and Khovar paintings found a place in the walls of the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year," Bulu said.

He added that Justin was also instrumental in getting him the Padma Shri award.

"His death is a big loss, especially for artists engaged in reviving the traditional art forms of the state," his father said.

Due to his efforts and hard work, several rural artists got earned a name nationally and globally, he said.

Justin won several national and international awards for promoting tribal arts and artists.

