Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Yogi government has completed various restoration and development projects worth Rs. 105.65 crore to enhance the beauty of Ram Ki Paidi and give it a new and grand form. The Ram Ki Paidi not only has great historical and mythological significance for being connected to ancient Ayodhya but also plays a crucial role in the glory of 'Navya Ayodhya'.

Notably, Ram Ki Paidi, despite its historical significance, faced neglect for years and struggled for existence during previous governments. However, its development and beautification carried out by the double-engine government marked a new chapter in the glory of Ayodhya.

"It is believed that Lord Ram used to go through this Paidi to take bath in Sarayu river. Once, when Lakshmana expressed his desire to visit all the pilgrimage sites, Lord Ram stood on the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya and said that anyone who took bath at that place in the river before sunrise would receive the same merit as visiting all the pilgrimage sites," the Chief Minister's office said.

It is said that the place on the banks of the Sarayu River where Lord Ram made this statement is known as Ram Ki Paidi. This is why taking a bath here on the full moon day is considered of special significance, and those who bathe here receive the merit of visiting all the pilgrimage sites.

"Before 2017, Ram Ki Paidi was neglected with no significant developments worth the name carried out. The last major restoration work took place in 1985. However, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a resolution to restore Ayodhya to its ancient glory, Ram Ki Paidi underwent a remarkable and divine transformation," the CM's office added.

Not only that, but the ancient temples of Ayodhya, including the Nageshwar Nath Temple, Chandrahari Temple, Vishnu Hari Temple, and Sarayu Temple, have also witnessed a substantial increase in the number of devotees.

Swami Krishna Kantacharya, the Chairman of the Shri Chandrahari Mahadev Temple Trust, highlighted that the Yogi government has not only beautified Ram Ki Paidi, but has also paid attention to its divine form as mentioned in the scriptures. According to him, no other Chief Ministers could have accomplished the restoration and transformation of Ram Ki Paidi and Ayodhya in such a magnificent way as CM Yogi has done.

Certain initiatives have made Ram Ki Paidi special, which include Pump House Reconstruction.

Reconstruction of the pump house at Ram Ki Paidi at a cost of Rs 24.81 crore helped in maintaining the water level in the artificial channel and channel reconstruction.

"With an expenditure of Rs 56.03 crores, the reconstruction of Part B of the channel process has been completed. Several barrages have been constructed in the entire channel to help maintain the water level. Additionally, the construction and restoration of concrete ghats have been completed," the press release said.

Initiatives also include mural art painting. "The walls at Ram Ki Paidi are also being decorated through mural art, in which people are pleasantly surprised to see the charming depiction of mythological events and characters, including the events of the Ramayana," the release said.

A light and sound show has also been initiated. A large projector screen has been installed between Bharat and Shatrughn Ghats, allowing thousands of people to enjoy a grand light and laser show.

Apart from that, large electronic displays have been placed at various locations on the ghats, showcasing the Ramayana composed by Ramanand. Additionally, these displays are used for spreading awareness about devotional songs and government schemes.

There is also a special cultural space on the ghat which serves as an open-air theatre. Various cultural programmes will also be staged here between January 15 and January 22, the CMO said.

Ram Ki Paidi has been lit with a Victorian vintage-themed arch and LED lamps using solar panels, which gives a spectacular look to the entire pavement, including the ghat. Apart from this, facade lighting has also been done on the ghat, which provides a modern touch.

A grand fountain has also been installed in the Saryu channel of Ram Ki Paidi through a pump house installation, which provides a grand and relaxing ambience through attractive lighting decoration and sound synchronisation. (ANI)

