Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) The special children court in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a juvenile for being involved in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in 2020.

The additional district and sessions judge court which is designated as the children's court held the accused guilty.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Persons, Including 80-Year-Old Woman, Killed, Three Injured in Madhubani As Land Dispute Turns Violent.

The court convicted him on the charge of kidnapping, rape, murder and destroying evidence.

The five-year-old girl had gone missing on July 14, 2020, while playing outside her house in her village.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav Gets Invitation for Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, Says Will Join.

Ten days later, her skeletal remains were found concealed in a bush near a pond on the backside of the house of the accused.

The girl's mother, however, said an innocent person has been punished.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)