Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Telangana Jagruti President K Kavitha has appealed to all sections of society to join hands towards achieving a 'Samajika Telangana'.

According to the official release from the office of K Kavitha, leaders from various organisations, including Telangana Movement JAC, employee unions, caste associations, and student organisations, have pledged their support to Kavitha, stating that a party focused on Telangana's identity is needed in the state.

A large gathering of Telangana Jagruti activists, supporters and representatives from various organisations met Kavitha at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills, expressing solidarity and backing her leadership. The event was marked by slogans of "Jai Kavithakka" and an electric atmosphere.

Kavitha greeted everyone and thanked the gathering. She assured that her struggle would align with the aspirations of Telangana's people and appealed for support to build a democratic movement.

Representatives from various organisations, including Singareni workers, government employees, BC organisations, and student unions, assured Kavitha of their full support, stating that a party under her leadership would bring welfare to all sections of Telangana's society.

Earlier, K Kavitha reiterated that achieving Samajika Telangana is her goal. She categorically announced that they will contest the 2029 elections.

Telangana Jagruti President responded in detail to several questions posed by netizens on X under the hashtag #AskKavitha.

The press note mentioned that netizens raised questions on her vision for Telangana, the future roadmap of Jagruthi and the failures of the Congress government, among other issues. Kavitha's responses to these questions made the Ask Kavitha interaction rank number one in the X Politics category.

Kavitha said that Samajika Telangana remains her mission. She stressed that youth and women should get opportunities in the fields of their choice and that they must be encouraged accordingly.

She stated that Jagruthi will work to create political opportunities for youth and women. Responding to a question about a new political party, she gave clarity that they will contest the 2029 elections. She said the party will be named based on the suggestions given by the people.

She emphasised that to achieve empowerment in Telangana, improved and quality free education and healthcare must reach the people. She expressed that a situation should be created in Telangana where parents do not have to spend even a single rupee on their children's education.

When asked whether jobs, skills or security should be prioritised, she said providing jobs to youth is her top priority, along with ensuring their security.

She stated that Jagruthi will continue its struggle for social justice and that the organisation will be strengthened gradually. She also announced that a Jagruthi membership drive will be launched soon and noted that in the committees formed by Jagruthi, opportunities have already been given to all sections.

As per the press release, several netizens questioned Kavitha about Revanth Reddy's governance. Responding to a question on the state of governance, she said the Congress has been an utter flop in fulfilling its promises.

She stated that people are deeply dissatisfied with the Congress government. She expressed concern that lakhs of students are being forced to discontinue their studies due to the non-payment of fee reimbursement and said the government's negligence has become a death knell for girls' education.

She described the continuing farmer suicides after the Congress came to power as extremely painful and said they are proof of the government's incompetence and negligent attitude.

Kavitha strongly criticised the hype around "Future City" on lands acquired for Pharma City and said she would soon launch a struggle in support of the affected farmers.

She alleged that the Singareni Collieries Company is being severely neglected after the Congress came to power and said Jagruthi, along with HMS, will fight against the government on Singareni-related issues. She expressed shock over the failure to provide even basic infrastructure facilities to the people of Hyderabad, stating that while attention has been given to West Hyderabad, the same focus has not been shown towards developing East Hyderabad.

Netizens also asked Kavitha questions about her personal preferences. When asked to describe Ram Charan in one word, she said he is a very humble person and a good dancer. She added that she is a fan of Chiranjeevi and that Ram Charan comes next after him. She said the moments she spent in Erramanzil during her childhood gave her great happiness.

When a netizen suggested that she should focus on business instead of politics, Kavitha responded calmly, saying that social media often contains a lot of negativity and advised people to ignore it and think positively.

According to the press release, the Ask Kavitha interaction lasted for about one and a half hours. Hundreds of netizens asked questions on X, and Kavitha responded to them. On Monday, the interaction secured the number one position in the X Politics category. (ANI)

