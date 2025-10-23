New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Thursday sought the suo motu intervention of the Supreme Court in Telangana Group-I recruitment and cancellation of the examination, alleging "serious procedural lapses" and "violation" of the Presidential Order under Article 371 D of the Constitution of India.

In her letter addressed to CJI BR Gavai, K Kavitha urged an independent judicial inquiry into the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group I examination and the associated recruitment process to ensure transparency and accountability.

Also Read | Axe Attack in Barmer: Man Kills Elder Brother With Axe After Dispute Over Money Spent on Father’s Last Rites in Rajasthan, Accused Absconding.

Referring to Article 371 D of the Constitution, K Kavitha said that the provision safeguards that guarantee fair and equitable opportunities for local candidates. She added that the Telangana government "disregarded this constitutional assurance."

"This violation is not just a legal lapse but a wound inflicted upon the very spirit of Telangana and the faith of its people in constitutional justice. What makes this situation even more distressing is the indifference of the State authorities despite repeated appeals, complaints, and growing public concern. This silence has eroded the faith of lakhs of aspirants, many from modest backgrounds, who have worked tirelessly for years with integrity and commitment. Their dreams now lie shattered, replaced by frustration and disbelief in the system that was meant to protect their rights," the former BRS leader wrote.

Also Read | Kolkata: Elderly Woman Beaten Up in West Bengal for Protesting Against Bursting Firecrackers.

She also pointed out that the examination, held nearly a decade after the formation of Telangana, had already been cancelled twice earlier, leaving lakhs of aspirants anxious and disheartened.

Last month, the TGPSC released the results of the Group-I Services Main Examination, which was held in October 2024, with 562 candidates provisionally selected against 563 notified vacancies.

In line with the Commission, the examination was conducted from October 21 to October 27, 2024, in the conventional mode. The provisional selection list was drawn up based on the General Ranking List (GRL) published on March 30, 2025, and subsequent certificate verification. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)