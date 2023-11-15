Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party leader Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy who is popularly known as BTech Ravi, was arrested by the Vallur Police on Tuesday night.

The former MLC has been remanded for 14 days and the Pulivendula constituency-in-charge was moved to Kadapa Central Jail at midnight.

Kadapa Deputy Superintendent of Police MD Sharif said that BTech Ravi was arrested for protesting near the Kadapa airport ten months ago.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday night, the police official said that an ASI (Assistant Sub-inspector) was injured in a scuffle at the airport with the TDP leader and a case had been registered after an investigation.

As per reports, Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy was involved in a quarrel with police during the visit of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh earlier this year as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Police claimed that BTech Ravi was not available for ten months and therefore he was arrested now. Ravi was reportedly taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa for medical examination, ahead of the arrest.

Condemning the "illegal arrest," TDP National General Secretary, Nara Lokesh said that "Jagan Mohan Reddy uses the police as party workers for political gain. I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Ravi. Whatever happened to him, Jagan and the police are responsible", he said in a post on X.

TDP leader Btech Ravi will contest the Telangana assembly elections against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from the Pulivendula constituency.

Telangana elections 2023 is scheduled on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3. (ANI)

