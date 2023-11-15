Ayodhya, November 15: The Uttar Pradesh government will build a 12 km-long four-lane passage, to be named as 'Lakshman Path', in Ayodhya. The project will cost around Rs 200 crore, said officials. It will run parallel to the Udaya Harishankar Ghat embankment. “As the construction of the grand Ram temple nears completion, the Yogi government is focusing on upgrading the connectivity to Ayodhya. As part of this, a new road to be known as 'Lakshman Path' will be built. It will span from Guptarghat to Rajghat and feature four lanes,” the official spokesperson said. Ram Temple Inauguration: Opposition Leaders Also To Be Invited for Ram Mandir’s Consecration in Ayodhya

He reiterated that construction of the 13-km-long Ram Path between Naya Ghat and Sahadatganj is progressing fast. Along with this, the government is also getting the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, and Dharma Path built. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: 24 Lakh Diyas at 51 Ghats, Ayodhya Aims To Set ‘World Record’; Tribals From Jharkhand To Take Part in Deepotsav Celebrations on Diwali

Executive in-charge for the project, S.P. Bharti, said that this path, spanning approximately 12 km, is planned parallel to the Udaya Harishchandra Ghat embankment. “The embankment’s width was initially six meters, which has been increased to seven metres. Lakshman Path is designed to have a width of 18 metres,” he said, adding that the estimated cost for this alternative route is around Rs 200 crore, and the proposal has been submitted to the government for approval.

