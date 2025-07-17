New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project remains active, defending the investigation's progress amid criticism that only "small fish" have been caught so far.

When asked about the pace of the investigation, Reddy used a cinematic analogy to explain the process. "The villain does not die first in a movie. Do you watch movies? In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in a liquor scam much later," he remarked, suggesting that major figures would face consequences in due course.

The minister noted that disproportionate assets were found during raids conducted at the premises of officials probed in the matter.

The Justice P C Ghose Commission is actively conducting hearings, with additional information and clarifications being submitted by key figures.

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) appeared before the Justice P C Ghose Commission on June 11, defending the government's role and documentation of project approvals.

Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao also appeared before the commission multiple times, along with other officials and engineers, as the commission aims for a comprehensive cross-examination of all key stakeholders implicated in the project's planning and execution.

The Ghose Commission's term was extended until July 31, 2025, to allow completion of high-profile hearings and final report drafting.

Responding to the BJP's demand to transfer all phone tapping cases to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Reddy claimed that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy — the BJP leader from the state — has been making this demand to protect KCR.

"If ED has to investigate, why not probe into (alleged irregularities) in the Formula E race and the sheep purchase scheme?" he questioned.

Additionally, Reddy also met Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought early approval of two major semiconductor projects and new railway lines for the state.

On his frequent trips to Delhi, Reddy said he has to visit to secure development for Telangana under the concurrent list and resolve pending projects and inter-state disputes.

He will visit twice a month and said, "My priority is the state, and I will make all efforts to secure development for Telangana."

