Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) Police have arrested one more person in connection with the death of a girl in a bomb explosion at Kaliganj in West Bengal's Nadia district, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused was nabbed from Palashi in the district on Thursday night, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10, he said.

A 13-year-old girl was killed in Molandi village of Kaliganj after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration, which was taken out even before the results of the assembly bypoll were officially announced on June 23.

Earlier, nine people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

“The person arrested from Palashi will be produced before a local court on Friday,” the official said.

A total of 24 people have been named in the FIR, and efforts to trace the other accused are underway, he added.

