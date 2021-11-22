New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan tweeted in Tamil, "Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital."

Meanwhile, India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. As many as 249 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911.

The country's active caseload stands at 1,18,443 which accounts for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.34 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 12,510 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,34,547. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.31 per cent. (ANI)

