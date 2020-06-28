Raipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday dubbed his predecessor and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath "Kalank Nath" (disgrace), saying he had favoured China by his actions as Union commerce minister in the erstwhile UPA government.

Addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers of Chhattisgarh from Bhopal, Chouhan said Nath had favoured China when he was heading Union commerce and industry ministry in the erstwhile UPA government.

"Kamal Nath is also a friend of China. When he was commerce and industry minister, he had slashed import duty which had allowed China to dump their goods in India and to loot our country. He is not Kamal Nath, he is 'Kalank' Nath," Chouhan said.

The chief minister also blamed Nath for "doing nothing" when the latter was at the helm in Madhya Pradesh before March this year.

"Nath was busy with preparations for holding an IIFA awards event," he alleged.

