Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI): Actor Kamal R Khan also known as KRK was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, KRK was arrested for his controversial social media post two years ago in 2020.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Unidentified' Driver Booked for Carrying Kids on Auto Rooftop in Bareilly (Watch Video).

As per the information, Khan on Tuesday landed at the Mumbai Airport after which he was apprehended.

Khan will be presented in Mumbai's Borivali court today. (ANI)

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru Approaches Court for Bail in POCSO Case, Hearing on September 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)