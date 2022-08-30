Bareilly, Aug 30: An 'unidentified' driver has been booked in Bareilly after a picture of three children in their school uniform, sitting atop an autorickshaw, went viral on the social media.

The three children in the age group of 11-13 years and were photographed in the Nakatia area of the city by one Mustafeez Ali Khan, who uploaded them on the social media.

Watch video:

Kids wearing school uniform spotted on auto roof in Bareillyhttps://t.co/DQqYnyuiCs pic.twitter.com/RKTwh95mS1 — TOI Bareilly (@TOIBareilly) August 29, 2022

The Bareilly police, taking suo moto cognisance of the photograph, has registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving). UP Shocker: Kids in School Uniform Take Ride Home on Roof of Autorickshaw; FIR Lodged Against Autowala After Video Goes Viral.

Efforts are being made to contact the parents of the children.

SHO of the cantonment police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh, said: "We have booked an 'unidentified' driver for rash driving as he endangered the lives of many children. All the children were in school uniform and we will also speak with the school administration to ensure that they do not allow such drivers to endanger the lives of kids. The auto will also be seized under the Motor Vehicles Act."

