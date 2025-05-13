Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday welcomed the conviction of all nine accused in the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case, calling it a "landmark verdict" that would bolster the confidence of women across Tamil Nadu and the country in the judicial system.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said the verdict sends a strong message that survivors of sexual violence no longer have to suffer in silence and that justice will be delivered if they come forward.

"This has been a very welcoming verdict. It is a verdict which gives the women of this country and Tamil Nadu a lot of confidence in the judicial system and the state government--that if they come out and talk about what they suffer, then they no longer have to suffer in silence and justice will prevail," said Kanimozhi.

"The nine accused in this case have been sentenced guilty and it is a very strong verdict that they will be in prison even in their last days," she added.

The MP also commended the court for protecting the identities of the victims and for directing that compensation be provided to them, ensuring dignity and support.

"The names and details of the victims have been protected, and the court has also said that the women will be compensated. It is a landmark verdict," she said.

Kanimozhi did not mince words in criticising the previous AIADMK government, accusing it of trying to shield the accused during the early stages of the investigation.

"The AIADMK government has been put to shame because they tried to protect these accused who committed crimes against women. They even refused to accept a complaint against them because they intended to protect them," she charged.

She credited the DMK, opposition parties, and the media for consistently raising the issue and ensuring that justice was not derailed.

"It was the DMK, the opposition parties and the press who fought for justice for the victims in this case--and today, justice has prevailed," she said.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai also welcomed the verdict in which all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case were awarded life imprisonment.

Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "It was a fight carried out by so many people, including the DMK party. We fought against the way the then AIADMK government tried to scuttle the investigation. They didn't even register an FIR when these allegations came out because the people involved belonged to the AIADMK party. After relentless protests by DMK, it was transferred to the CBI."

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women's Rights Minister Geetha Jeevan also welcomed the Women's Court verdict and said that the decision to sentence Pollachi sex offenders to life imprisonment until death is welcome.

Geetha Jeevan said, "Justice has been done in the Pollachi rape case. The victims have got justice. I commend the women who were determined to punish the culprits. This verdict has created confidence among the people and women. I commend the CBI and police officers who kept the secrets of the victims. This verdict will create fear in the perpetrators and their accomplices. This verdict will reduce sexual crimes."

She further said that Pollachi itself is a witness to the evil regime, when a complaint was filed regarding this crime, those in power at the time did not register a case.

"Only after Chief Minister Stalin took charge, he launched a fierce legal struggle and registered a case. Similarly, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is giving great importance to the protection of women and children," she added.

This comes after the Women's court judge Nandhini Devi on Tuesday held all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case.

All nine accused, including Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar, were presented in front of the court on Tuesday morning.

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case took place in 2019 when nine men allegedly assaulted a young woman. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case, and the trial was completed in the Coimbatore Women's Court.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were videotaped.

DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK.

The trial was held based on 50 witnesses, and more than 240 documents were presented on behalf of the government in front of the court. Additionally, eight women testified against the nine accused. (ANI)

