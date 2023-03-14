New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused till March 28 in the Kanjhawala death case.

Two of the seven accused have been granted bail in the matter.

Link Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar of Rohini Court extended the judicial custody of accused Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal for the next 14 days till March 28.

The accused were produced in court on Tuesday.

It is a matter in which a girl was allegedly hit and dragged for 13 kilometres for nearly two hours.

Delhi police have added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the matter.

Initially, the case was registered under sections 279 and 304 of the IPC.

According to sources Delhi police may file the Charge sheet in the matter shortly. This incident pertains to January 1, 2023.

The accused persons were arrested in January 2023. The court has granted accused Ashutosh and Ankush bail.

This matter pertains to the incident of dragging a girl under the car in the Kanjhawala -Sultan Puri area on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2023.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava has been appointed a special public prosecutor to represent Delhi police in the matter.

On the basis of evidence collected during the investigation, Delhi police have added the section of Murder.

SPP Atul Srivastava had submitted before the court that there was an intention on the part of the accused persons which attracted the section of murder. (ANI)

