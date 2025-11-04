Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): A Kannada-Telugu television serial actress lodged a sexual harassment complaint after receiving obscene videos and messages from a man on Facebook, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused had intially sent her a friend request from one ID and allegedly continued sending vulgar messages and videos even after she rejected the request and warned him to stop.

Despite blocking him, the actress claimed he created multiple fake accounts and sent explicit content for three months.

On November 1, the actress confronted the accused near Nandan Palace in Nagarabhavi, police said,

Following persistent harassment, the actress approached the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police, who arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody.

The police are currently verifying the details and technical evidence related to the case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

