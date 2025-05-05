Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at a six-storey building in Kanpur's Chaman Ganj area where a massive fire broke out on Sunday.

SDRF is carrying out rescue operations at the spot of the incident.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court To Hear on May 5 Pleas of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Challenging Trial Proceedings in Liquor 'Scam'.

"Five people of a family had been trapped inside the building," said Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, further stating that efforts were being carried out to douse the fire.

Fire department officials said that dousing operations are underway, and the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | 'I Wasn't There During Many Mistakes of Congress, but Happy To Take Responsibility': Rahul Gandhi on 1984 Riots.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)