Kanpur (UP), May 6 (PTI) BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, urging him to issue necessary instructions to the district administration and health authorities here for arrangements to deal with COVID-19 before a third wave of the pandemic hits the country.

In the letter, Pachauri pointed out that patients failed to get timely treatment and died in ambulances and outside hospitals.

He said more people are dying in the city during the second wave of the pandemic, compared to the first one.

"It is also being speculated by many experts from India and foreign countries that the third COVID-19 wave may also come in India, which might be much deadly than the previous and the current wave," Pachauri said.

Being the minister in-charge of Kanpur city, he voiced his concerns regarding the health system, the number of medical and paramedical staff, availability of oxygen and medicines and a smooth vaccination process.

Pachauri requested Adityanath to hold a review meeting with the authorities concerned and instruct them to make prior arrangements in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

As the MP of the city, he assured the chief minister of his cooperation and support.

