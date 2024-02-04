Kargil (Ladakh) [India], February 4 (ANI): In a much-needed reprieve in Ladakh, Kargil experienced a significant snowfall, bringing relief to farmers who were struggling through a prolonged dry winter.

The region received 1-5 inches of snow, rejuvenating hopes for the agricultural fortunes of the farmers.

Also Read | Landslide Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban District, Halts Traffic for Nearly Four Hours (Watch Video).

The weather advisory has forecast overcast conditions with snowfall in Kargil, Zanskar, and various areas of Leh. Accumulating between 1 inch and 2 feet, the snow provides a crucial boost to the local irrigation system, which is dependent on springs and glacier water.

Grateful local farmers Mohd Sadiq from Goma Kargil highlighted the importance of this snowy winter for a productive summer, especially considering the prolonged drought-like conditions the region has faced.

Also Read | Jharkhand: MLAs of Ruling JMM-Led Alliance Fly Back to Ranchi From Hyderabad Ahead of Trust Vote in Assembly (See Pics and Video).

Village authorities expressed optimism regarding improved water reserves, adding that they anticipate a positive impact on overall agricultural conditions.

The forecast indicates improved conditions from evening and night onwards, raising hopes for a prosperous summer ahead. As the community celebrates this unexpected blessing, attention shifts to capitalising on the benefits of the snowfall for a thriving agricultural season.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Committee Kargil and Mechanical Division Kargil mobilised manpower and machinery to clear snow from main and link roads across the region.

Mohd Mustafa, Supervisor, MC Kargil, while talking to reporters, said that the Municipal Committee has engaged an adequate number of machinery all over Kargil town, and after clearing the snow, the officials are soiling the surface where the road becomes slippery for easy commuting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)