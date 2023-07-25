Gurugram, Jul 25 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly trying to smuggle 65 grams of opium, concealed in a hydraulic jack, to a person in the United States via a courier service, police said on Tuesday.

The suspicious packet was spotted by the courier company employees on Monday, they said.

A team of the State Narcotics Control Bureau reached the company and seized the package, a police official said.

"An FIR has been registered against Sakti Singh, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, under Section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Udyog Vihar Police Station," Sub Inspector Bijender of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau said.

“When we opened the package, we found a packet of 65 grams of opium inside the jack. Further investigation revealed that the parcel was meant for one Deep Deep at West Princeton Avenue Fresno, USA," he said.

Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar police station said efforts are on to trace the accused.

It may be noted that on May 26, the Gurugram police registered a similar case against a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to a person in America by hiding the contraband in two packets inside boxes of Chawanprash. On July 11, another Punjab resident was booked for allegedly trying to send 44 gms of opium to a person in Canada with the same modus operandi.

