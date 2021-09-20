Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested a person for allegedly leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.

As per information shared by the Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil on Monday, the accused, a resident of Rajasthan, took photos of visa installations and defence establishments and shared them with the foreign agencies.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of IPC.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

