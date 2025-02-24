Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Six people who were travelling to Prayagraj's Mahakumbh from Gokak, Belagavi district, died in a road accident on Monday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to information given by Belagavi Police.

Out of the eight people who had left for Prayagraj from Belagavi on February 18, six lost their lives in a horrific road accident.

Two others are in critical condition and have been admitted to a local hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Balachandra Gowdar, Sunil Shedashale, Basavaraj Kurni, Basavaraj Doddamani, Eeranna Shebinakatti and Virupaksha Gumatti

While the injured were identified as Mustaq and Sadashiva, both are critically injured and admitted to a local hospital. (ANI)

