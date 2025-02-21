Patna, February 21: At least six people were killed after a car returning from Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj crashed into a parked truck in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Friday. The accident occurred around 3.30 a.m. near the Dulhinganj Bazar under the Jagdishpur police station on the Arrah-Mohania four-lane road. The SHO of Jagdishpur police station confirmed the accident. “The victims, residents of Patna's Jakkanpur and Kumhrar locality, were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj when their high-speed Baleno car collided with a parked truck,” the SHO told IANS.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver may have momentarily fallen asleep, leading to the fatal crash. First responders from a nearby fuel station initiated rescue operations and alerted local authorities. “As soon as we learned about the accident, we reached there and removed the dead bodies from the car. They died on the spot. We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations in the Sadar Hospital in Arrah. The families of the deceased have been informed,” he said. Prayagraj Accident: 10 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Devotees Killed As Car Collides With Bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the fatal accident, the family members of the deceased reached the Sadar Hospital. This incident has created a shock wave across the Jakkanpur locality in Patna. Those who died in the accident include four women. The deceased, identified as 62-year-old Sanjay Kumar and his wife, 58-year-old Karuna Devi, son 25-year-old Lal Babu Singh and daughter 20-year-old Priyam Kumari, residents of Jakkanpur. Besides, Asha Kumari (28) and Juhi Rani (25) residents of Kumhrar in Patna also lost their lives in this fatal accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Fatehpur: Car Returning from Maha Kumbh Rams Into Parked Bus, 1 Dead, 6 Injured (Watch Video).

The truck driver and helper fled the scene following the incident. This accident underscores the critical importance of adhering to road safety measures, especially during long journeys. Drivers are urged to take regular breaks to prevent fatigue-related mishaps. Additionally, the practice of parking vehicles on highways without proper warning signals poses significant hazards to other motorists and should be strictly avoided.

