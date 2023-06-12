Vijaypura (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as eight people were injured during the annual Kakhandaki Kari bull festival in the Babaleshwar village of Vijaypura district in Karnataka, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the accident took place in the Kakhandaki Village of Babaleshwar Taluk of Karnataka's Vijayapur district.

This year a total of eight bulls were tied to a rope with a bull rider on each, said the officials.

"Eight bulls were tied to a rope and made to run. Villagers usually provoke the bulls by tying them with a rope. The bulls however lost control and ran over those who came to see the festival. Many people were injured by the bulls," they stated.

They also said that out of the eight people injured, two persons sustained serious injuries.

"Thousands of people came to witness the bullfight. Two people sustained serious injuries. While others had minor injuries," they said.

People from Bagalkot, Belagavi Hubli, Kalaburgi and neighbouring Maharashtra also visited Vijayapura to witness the annual Kakhandaki Kari festival, added officials.

The celebration of the Kari festival is held every year. It garners thousands of spectators from all over the country.

Kakhandaki Kari is a popular bull festival in North Karnataka that takes place one week after the full moon, added the officials. (ANI)

