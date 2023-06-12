New Delhi, June 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy in the afternoon, sources said. Fishing activities along Gujarat's south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of Biparjoy that is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Monday. Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies (Watch Videos).

Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far. Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Review Meeting on 'Extremely Severe' Cyclonic Storm Today, Say Reports.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' was very likely to move north-northeast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by the June 15 noon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph.

