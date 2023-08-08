Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Karnataka's Aam Admi Party (AAP) President Dr Mukhyamantri Chandru has written a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding strict action against Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy who is accused of the bribery scam.

The letter stated, "People of the state demanded a stable government by removing the massively corrupt BJP commission government from power and by giving a clear majority win to your party. Having presented the budget 14 times, you have been elected as the chief minister of Karnataka for the 2nd time. People of the state are expecting a corrupt free and pro-people administration from your government."

"Within 3 months of your government coming to power, we are hearing about transfer scams and withholding contractors' payment for money. Today, after learning about the corruption complaint from the governor's office against Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy by a few authorities of the agriculture department, it makes us question your administration. After getting hold of a corruption complaint letter from the contractors' association against the BJP government, you planned your state-wide election campaign around that letter," added the AAP President.

Dr Mukhyamantri Chandru also said, "Now, the authorities from your government have complained against the cabinet minister N Cheluvarayaswamy for demanding a bribe of Rs 6-8 Lakhs from each authority. You must understand what torture those government authorities must have gone through to raise a complaint against a minister without fearing for their jobs. It is surprising to know that you haven't taken any action despite this. Before people start thinking that you are a party to this, you must take some strict actions."

The minister also wrote, "After examining the corruption complaints from the government authorities, you must immediately dismiss the cabinet minister N Cheluvarayaswamy. If he continues to be in power he may influence those who complained against him. Immediate protection must be given to those authorities who have raised the complaint and more information must be collected from them. After collecting sufficient evidence against this kind of collection, a Lokayuktha complaint must be filed against N Cheluvarayaswamy. You have to take a personal initiative to ensure that the ministers and higher authorities do not influence the investigation in any way."

The AAP Leader also stated, "The chief minister of Punjab immediately dismissed an Aam Admi Party's minister and sent him to jail after learning about 1 per cent commission taken by him. If you do not take similar action here, naturally, it will be assumed that you are involved in this. If you do not take these actions, Aam Admi Party will commence a protest against you for bringing in the collection government after removing the commission government." (ANI)

