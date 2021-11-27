New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday.

As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

With 277 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 29,50,130.

The death toll is 38,193. Of the six deaths reported on Friday, one each was reported in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada, Hassana, Kodagu and Raichuru.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban District Health Officer G A Srinivas, has informed that 33 students and a staff of a school have tested positive for COVID-19 and at a college in Marasur, 12 students tested positive for the virus.

"33 students, 1 fully vaccinated staff test positive for COVID at The International School, Bengaluru; isolated. They are asymptomatic. Two of them were taken by their parents to Nagpur and Hyderabad, cross notification was sent to the States. Campus sealed," the District Health Officer said.

"12 students tested positive for COVID-19 at Spurthy College of Nursing, Marasur. All of them are BSc nursing 1st-year students; 9 isolated, 2 (asymptomatic) left for home in Kerala and 1 (asymptomatic) to Mumbai. Cross notification sent to the States," he added. (ANI)

