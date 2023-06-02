Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday held a meeting of senior officers of the State government to take a decision on implementing the five guarantees promised by the ruling Congress ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the senior officers before the state Cabinet meeting. The cabinet is expected to take a decision on the five promises made by the State government

The five 'main' guarantees promised by the party in its poll manifesto are -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

The members of Karnataka State Contractors Association who made the '40 per cent corruption' allegations against the previous BJP government in the state, also met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, under the leadership of the Association's president D Kempanna.

Notably, "40 per cent corruption" was one of the striking issues in the recently held assembly polls which many experts believe dented BJP's campaign.

The Congress Cabinet in the State touched its full strength of 34 on May 27 after the induction of 24 more ministers in the cabinet.

The Karnataka Cabinet was expanded after the Chief Minister and Shivakumar held consultations with the party's central leadership.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy.

This was followed by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government issuing the orders for the implementation of five guarantees which were promised by the party before the elections.Addressing a press briefing after the first Cabinet meeting in Vidhan Soudha, here, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "Five guarantees in the manifesto were promised and the order for the implementation of those five guarantees was given after the first cabinet meeting. All will be in force after the next cabinet meeting which will be called within a week."

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats in the southern state. (ANI)

