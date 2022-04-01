Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Bharat Darshan Sushasan Yatra of BJP's youth wing BJYM in Bengaluru.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said that its workers will be introduced to the country's cultural diversity, traditions and historical richness by experiential tours to different places through the Bharat Darshan.

BJYM, in a press release, said, "The BJYM functionaries will also get an opportunity to visit the biggest developmental projects of the various states of the country, see places of historical significance and engage in discussions with startups, entrepreneurs, cottage industries and farmer organisations. This will help the BJYM cadres experience and understand the unity in diversity of our country. The Yuva Morcha functionaries are mainly from the Mandal and District level."

Addressing the gathering the National President of the BJYM Tejasvi Surya thanked Amit Shah for launching the programme and guiding BJYM workers on how to serve the country best.

"It is only befitting that such a programme is launched by him, under whom India is a lot safer and all parts of the country are truly integrated into this historical civilization," Surya said.

The Bharat Darshan began on Friday from Bengaluru and will last for four days.

BJYM workers, mainly from the North and Northeast, will experience Karnataka's rich culture through this Bharat Darshan.

As per the release, they will go to Hampi and get a glimpse of the vibrant Vijayanagar dynasty. They will also get to visit HAL and see the production of the Tejas aircraft.

"With scheduled visits to Nasscom and Ola, the delegates will understand the city's startup spirit and draw inspiration from their journeys. Finally, they will push forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a greener future with a visit to the Pavagada Solar Park, the country's second-largest solar plant, in Tumakuru," the BJP youth wing said.

Commenting on the programme, Surya said, "Bharat is much more than a geographical region. It is a fusion of emotions, cultures and millions of people with diverse traditions and sentiments. To serve the country in the true sense, it is very important to understand and feel our country first."

"My state Karnataka has contributed tremendously to the history of our civilization. Karnataka's set of traditions dates back to more than thousands of years and its heritage spots are iconic places that India can be proud of. Through this programme, the delegates will get a glimpse of the best things Karnataka has to offer and they will be, in turn, able to take back these learnings to their respective states," he added. (ANI)

