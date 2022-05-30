Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state cabinet has already approved the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini cashless treatment scheme for the State government employees and it would be launched soon.

The Chief Minister in his address after declaring open the Karnataka State Government Employees' Sports and Cultural Meet-2022 said senior leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was instrumental in constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay of State government employees.

It has been decided to constitute the 7th Pay Commission and remove the disparities in salary of the State government employees this year. Good services could be rendered to people of the State only when the State government employees are happy.

"Karnataka is a progressive State. It is the duty of the State government employees to ensure that the government services reach even the last man in the social order. "You should have the honesty and sincerity to discharge your duties within the time frame," Bommai said.

He further added, "Those heading the elected government and the bureaucracy are like two wheels of the progress chariot which should run in tandem for the progress of the State.

Bommai recalled the able leadership of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in tackling the Covid first and second waves effectively with very good cooperation from the State government employees.

The Chief Minister appreciated the leadership of State Government Employees Association President Shadakshari in protecting the interests of the employees. (ANI)

