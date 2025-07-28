Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of "diverting funds meant for the welfare of marginalised communities."

Addressing a press conference, Vijayendra alleged that in its two-and-a-half years in power, the Congress has "misused grants" allocated for the social, educational, and economic upliftment of oppressed sections to fund its guarantee schemes.

These include—200 units of free electricity to all households under the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme, and Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family through 'Gruha Lakshmi'.

The 'Anna Bhagya' scheme provides an additional 5 kg of rice to each member of below-poverty-line households.

Under 'Yuva Nidhi', unemployed graduate youth are offered Rs 3,000 per month, while diploma holders receive Rs 1,500 per month, for a period of two years.

Additionally, 'Shakti' offers free bus travel for women in public transport buses across the state.

Vijayendra claimed the Congress has historically "exploited" marginalised communities as a vote bank and continues to "deceive" them even now. The government, he alleged, was doing "injustice to those who genuinely need support".

"The BJP has been relentlessly fighting this injustice both within and outside the legislature," he claimed.

Vijayendra further alleged that in the 2025-26 budget, Rs 11,896 crore earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes had once again been diverted to other programmes, "denying justice to the intended beneficiaries."

He said the BJP would raise the issue in the legislature and "hold the government accountable".

Reaffirming the party's commitment to social justice, Vijayendra said the BJP believed in ensuring that benefits reached the last person in society and would soon launch a strong movement on the issue.

The party, he said, would continue to be "the voice of the marginalised."

He also accused Congress leaders of shedding "crocodile tears" for backward communities while using the AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) platform to consolidate power under Siddaramaiah's leadership.

The BJP, he asserted, would continue to question the alleged injustices under the current dispensation.

