Chamarajanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress candidate from the Chamarajanagara Lok Sabha constituency, Sunil Bose, accusing him of concealing information in his affidavit during nomination.

The BJP delegation, led by former district BJP president Narayana Prasad, submitted a complaint against Bose, who is the son of HC Mahadevappa and a close aide of CM Siddaramaiah, to the district election officer, officials said on Saturday.

The BJP delegation demanded the rejection of Bose's nomination, alleging that he submitted a false affidavit without disclosing important information about his married life and children. Bose also allegedly failed to declare property details belonging to his wife, children, and parents, they claimed.

Therefore, the affidavit submitted by Sunil Bose is invalid, the BJP delegation alleged while submitting their complaint, along with photographs of Sunil Bose with his wife and children. They said that they filed the complaint based on the photos in Sunil Bose's Facebook account.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP, and the combine was decimated.

The BJP won a record 25 seats; the Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 9, and the Janata Dal (Secular) won two seats.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19, with the counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

