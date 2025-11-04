Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya today raised serious concerns regarding the exorbitant fare hike implemented by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

During a review meeting held earlier today, Surya pointed out a major calculation error made by BMRCL in determining the base year for maintenance and administrative costs, which forms the foundation of the Fare Fixation Committee's report.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Train Accident: Rescue Operations Continue After 4 Die Following Passenger Train and Goods Train Collision, Says Bilaspur DC Sanjay Agrawal (Watch Videos).

He pointed out that instead of considering the Maintenance and Administration cost of 2017-18, the BMRCL, while requesting a hike before the FFC, calculated the M&A Cost pertaining to 2016-17.

This incorrect computation has led to an unjustified increase in fares, resulting in commuters paying an estimated ₹150 crore in excess since the fare revision.

Also Read | India To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy Soon, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He also pointed out that, even though the average fare increase remained at 51.5%, the most common journeys undertaken by commuters (falling within the 8-15 kms slab) have seen an unjustified hike of close to 70%.

The same journeys in the Metros of Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur cost approximately half the ticket price of Namma Metro.

The MP has urged the BMRCL to immediately rectify the fare fixation anomalies and ensure that commuters are not burdened by flawed calculations. He also sought a detailed clarification from BMRCL on how the error occurred and whether any corrective measures have been initiated.

BMRCL officials assured the MP that a formal response on the issue will be shared shortly.

Surya reiterated that public transport must remain affordable, transparent, and accountable, and that such lapses erode public confidence in vital urban mobility systems, such as Namma Metro. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)