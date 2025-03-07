Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the Budget claimed that the state government has maintained fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26.

The total expenditure estimated for the financial year 2025-26 is Rs.4,09,549 crores which includes revenue expenditure of Rs. 3,11,739 crores, capital botem expenditure of Rs. 71,336 crores and loan repayment of Rs. 26,474 crores.

According to the Karnataka government's Budget, for the financial year 2025-26, revenue deficit is estimated to be Rs. 19,262 crores, which is 0.63 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Fiscal Deficit is estimated to be Rs. 90,428 crores, which is 2.95 per cent of GSDP. Total liabilities at the end of 2025-26 is estimated to be Rs. 7,64,655 crores, which is 24.91 per cent of GSDP.

"By keeping fiscal deficit and total outstanding liabilities within the limits mandated under Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, we have maintained fiscal discipline in the financial year 2025-26," said the Chief Minister.

The Karnataka government in this Budget has given priority to basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city and announced measures to battle traffic congestion in the city. In this budget, the yearly grant of Rs. 3,000 crores which was being provided to Bengaluru city, has been enhanced to Rs. 7,000 crores in the current year.

Additionally, a new Special Purpose Vehicle will be established to utilise these grants and implement major developmental works on priority.

According to the Budget, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has yielded an additional revenue of Rs. 4,556 crores through various reforms and substantially increasing property tax collection.

The government has stood guarantee to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for an amount of Rs. 19,000 crores for undertaking the North-South and the East-West corridors (tunnels) at a cost of Rs. 40,000 crores.

To mitigate vehicular congestion and to intended to make major roads of Bengaluru ensure smooth movement of traffic, a 40.5 km double decker flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 8,916 crores along with Namma Metro Phase - 3 Project.

A network of 300 kms additional roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 3,000 crores utilising canal buffer zones. The arterial and sub-arterial road network in BBMP area measuring 460 km will also be developed at a cost of Rs. 660 crores. Flyovers and Grade Separators of length 120 km will be built in the Bengaluru city.

In order to strengthen the 'Brand Bengaluru' Plan, Rs. 1,800 crores have been set aside for 21 schemes during the FY 2024-25. A 'Comprehensive Health Programme' will be implemented over the next 3 years under Brand Bengaluru Plan Rs. 413 crores with the goal of making a cost of Bengaluru a city of global health standards.

The state Budget 2025-26 has also given specific focus to minorities. To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination through NIOS.

Minority youth will be encouraged to launch new start-ups through Karnataka Minority Development Corporation. For repair and renovation of Waqf properties and for providing infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds an amount of Rs. 150 crores has been provided.

The Chief Minister further stated, "An Action Plan for Rs. 1,000 crores has been prepared under 'Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme'. Works will be implemented in the FY 2025-26."

The government also announced construction of an additional building in Haj Bhavan at Bengaluru to provide with facilities and amenities to Haj pilgrims and their relatives.

Grants worth Rs.100 crores have been earmarked for the Comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities. Rs.250 crores will be provided for the development of Christian community.

A Sannati Development Authority will be established in the ancient Buddhist centre of Sannati in Chittapura taluka of Kalaburgi district.

The honorarium given to Jain priests, Chief Grantis of Sikhs and Pesh-Imams of mosques will be enhanced to Rs. 6,000 per month. The honorarium given to Assistant Granti and Muezzin has been increased to Rs. 5,000 per month. (ANI)

