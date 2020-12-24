Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, autorickshaws and cabs will operate during night curfew which starts from Thursday night, said Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi.

The government of Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in the state from December 24 to January 2, 2021, in the wake of the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK, some recent returnees from Britain were tested positive for the COVID-19.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "The night curfew in the state of Karnataka will be enforced from 24.12.2020 to January 01, 2021, from 11:00 pm to 5:00 pm (dated 02.01.2021 at 5:00 am)."

A press release by the government of Karnataka stated a new variant of SARS-CoV 2 has been detected in the United Kingdom, which is spreading and growing. "It has also been reported that some recent returnees from the UK to the state have tested positive for the COVID-19. However, the samples of these patients are undergoing further tests to determine if they have contracted the new variant of the virus."

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities.Midnight Christmas Mass, Christmas and New Year celebrations shall be permitted as per guidelines issued earlier. (ANI)

