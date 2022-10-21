Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance for increasing the reservation for Scheduled Caste community from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribe community from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

"Today my cabinet has taken a historic decision of approving the ordinance on hiking the reservation for my brothers and sisters from the SC/ST community from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and 3 per cent to 7 per cent. This historic decision will bring light and shine into their lives and uplift them by providing adequate opportunities in education and employment," Bommai tweeted.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Congress Attacks Narendra Modi Govt, 'Says BJP Not Ready To Accept Reality on Rupee Depreciation'.

The Cabinet meeting held today decided to implement the increase in reservations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes through an ordinance.

In addition to this, for taking up major storm drain development works (SWD) under the Greater Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation on priority. It has decided to give ex post facto approval to the action plan for the works for an estimated cost of Rs.1500.00 crores.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak, Who Emerged As Bookmakers' Favourite for UK PM, Yet To Clear Whether He Will Run.

The other important decisions to be taken in the cabinet meeting:

A decision is likely on Karnataka Public Service Commission Annual Report 2020-22.

The decision regarding renewal of the lease period of 31,215 Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation land granted to Tirumala Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Temple Institution at the City Level for a period of 30 years with effect from 01.04.2001.

Karnataka Lokayukta Institute 2018-19, 2019 20. Decision on Accounts and Annual Report for the year 2020-21.

Raichur University Rs. 15.00 crores at an estimated cost of "Administrative approval for the provision of basic facilities.

Rs 347.92 crores to upgrade the under-construction airport in Vijayapur city to an Airbus-320 type airport with administrative approval and the decision to name the airport Sri Jagajyoti Basaveshwar Airport.

The 18 medical institutes in the Department of Medical Education will need anaesthesia, workspace and patient monitoring (Anaesthesia Workstation Patient Monitor) equipment at the cost of Rs. 33.92 crores approved for purchase.

Udupi district, Byndur taluk Paduvari village Subbaradi for the water Ted Kindi dam at a cost of Rs. 47.47 Administrative approval of revised estimate of forts.

Approval of Karnataka Education Department Services (Public Education Department) Recruitment Rules.

Constructed by Jagjivan Leather Industrial Development Corporation under Dutch-Assisted Project and other schemes - Decision regarding registration of workshops allotted to scheduled caste artisans in the name of housing beneficiaries.

Construction of new bus stands at Belthangadi taluk centre of Dakshina Kannada district. The decision to grant administrative approval for construction by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs.12.00 crores.

Decision on approval of "Draft Policy and Guidelines for Operation and Management of Eta Irrigation Schemes under Water Resources." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)