Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday paid floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram near the west gate of Vidhana Soudha, as part of a memorial service organised in honour of the late leader's death anniversary.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister described Jagjivan Ram as a rare and capable leader who made significant contributions during a critical period in India's history.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: High Alert Across Several Districts in State As Muharram and Kanwar Yatra Coincide; Authorities Deploy Drones, CCTV and Extra Forces (Watch Videos).

"The government is celebrating his death anniversary wholeheartedly. A rare leader and a good administrator, there was a food shortage in our country. Babu Jagjivan Ram did a good job as a minister. He was an inspiration to all of us, a leader of Dalits, backwards classes, and minorities," Siddaramaiah said.

Touching upon internal political developments, Siddaramaiah said he would speak to the high command regarding recent decisions and meetings.

Also Read | DA Hike July 2025: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 4% Increase; 8th Pay Commission Implementation May Be Delayed Until 2027.

"I had said to hold a meeting in Karnataka. I don't know why I was made the chairman. They have announced. If you give responsibility, will you run away? If I give you responsibility, will you run away? There is no question of leaving the guarantee scheme. We are allocating some funds to each MLA for road development. We will also give it to the BJP and JDS MLAs," he remarked.

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who fought for the rights of the underprivileged.

He was the Defence Minister during the India-Pakistan War in 1971. Babu Jagjivan Ram was also the Deputy Prime Minister between 1977 and 1979

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress party on Friday of "insulting India's scientific achievements" by questioning the efficacy of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Joshi condemned Congress leaders for "baselessly doubting the vaccines that saved crores of lives."

"They oppose Modi politically but are now undermining the very scientists who protected India and the world during the pandemic," Joshi said. "This is an insult to our nation's achievements," he added.

Joshi challenged Siddaramaiah to clarify whether the state government links COVID-19 vaccines to recent heart attack cases.

"The CM must apologise to scientists and the public for this irresponsible narrative," he said.

Highlighting India's vaccine milestones, he noted: "Congress ruled for 60 years but didn't develop a single indigenous vaccine. Under Modi, we produced 240 crore doses, vaccinated 120 crore Indians, and supplied vaccines to 150 countries."

Joshi also targeted the Siddaramaiah-led government over infighting, citing MLAs who allegedly exposed "corruption and zero development."

"An anti-Congress wave is brewing within their party," he said, referencing MLAs BR Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy's corruption allegations.

Responding to Karnataka's demand for central aid, Joshi stated: "We'll fund development, not corruption. Let them submit a proper plan." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)