Bengaluru, Sept 6 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday registered 9,319 fresh COVID-19 cases and 95 related deaths, pushing the total infections to 3.98 lakh, the health department said.

The total number of infections comprise 2.92 lakh discharges, whereas there were 99,266 active cases in the state including 775 in the ICU, the department said in a statement.

The spike in cases was led by Bengaluru urban district, where 2,824 people tested positive for the virus.

Mysuru was the second biggest contributor after Bengaluru Urban, with 686 fresh cases and five deaths on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, 427 COVID-19 cases were reported in Belagavi, 396 in Ballari, 326 in Dakshina Kannada, 324 in Hassan, 329 in Shivamogga, 311 in Dharwad, followed by others.

A majority of those who died of the deadly virus were above 50 years of age. Most of the deceased had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness.

The health department said as on Sunday 4.94 lakh people were home quarantined whereas in the past 14 days, 7.86 lakh primary contacts and 10.90 lakh secondary contacts have been traced.

As many as 72,684 tests were done on Sunday, taking the total number of tests so far to 33.48 lakh, the department added.

