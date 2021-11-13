Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the setting up of committees for rejuvenation of all Road Transport Corporations and Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms).

Speaking to media persons here, Bommai also informed that a committee headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary MR Srinivasa Murthy would be constituted to suggest measures for rejuvenation of all Road Transport Corporations.

He also announced that a similar committee headed by retired Additional chief secretary K Jairaj would be set up for rejuvenation of all Escoms (power utilities).

Bommai will be participating in the Coordination Conclave of Chief Ministers of the Southern States which is to be chaired by Union Home minister Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on November 14.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials on Friday to discuss the issues to be raised at the meeting with Shah. (ANI)

