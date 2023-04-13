Udupi, April 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, escaped an accident in Udupi, after a minor fire broke out near his helipad in Udupi, informed the police.

The incident occurred at a temporary open field in Udupi, where CM Bommai's helicopter landed. The Chief Minister left for the Kollur Mookambika temple when the incident took place. Fire Breaks Out Near Helipad After Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's Landing in Udupi, Damage Averted (Watch Video).

As per the police, the smoke candle reportedly fell on the ground due to the pressure from the rotors, after which the fire spread on the grass around 300 metres from where the helicopter landed. The police officials told reporters that the fire was minor in nature and was quickly brought under control. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai Says 'BJP to Announce Candidates List After a Week'.

"The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. The fire was minor. It was immediately doused off. It was quite far from the chopper. There was no technical snag in the chopper," the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)