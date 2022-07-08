Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): All the works on Sainik School in the name of freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi are set to be completed in August and Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has instructed the officials to provide the best infrastructure to create a very good academic atmosphere, said the CM's office (CMO) on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Area Development Authority, he said, approval has been obtained to start the classes for 6th standard for the academic year 2022-23 by the Defence Ministry in association with the state government. Presently, admission is being provided for 82 students. The schools would start in September.

Legislators of the Belagavi district and senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

