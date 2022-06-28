Bengaluru, Jun 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday promised full cooperation in organising G-20 meets in the state.

The chief minister conveyed his assurance when former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is the chief coordinator of G-20, called on him.

India is set to take charge as the head of G-20 in December.

G-20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU), a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

Shringla was quoted as saying in the statement that G-20 is making an immense contribution for the growth of world economy and development.

For the first time, India is getting the opportunity to lead the grouping, he added.

"In accordance with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's wish, a series of G-20 related meets would be held in various parts of India. There are plans to hold about 10 meets in Karnataka. We need the state government's cooperation and suggestions in this regard," Shringla said.

Bommai said Karnataka has ties with all the G-20 countries and hence, it is only apt to hold these meets in the southern state.

"It is a matter of pride," the chief minister said and suggested that Karnataka's conducive economic and industrial ecosystem could be projected before the participating countries during the proposed meets.

"Karnataka is in the forefront in technology-based industries, it is the leading state in number of startups, unicorns and decacorns. The state is also set to emerge as a hub for production of semiconductors and green hydrogen," he said.

