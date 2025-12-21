Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid continued speculation over leadership and power-sharing arrangements within Karnataka's ruling Congress, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Mahesh Tenginkai claimed that internal conflicts within the party would soon result in major political developments.

Speaking to ANI in Hubballi on Saturday, Tenginkai said that differences within the Congress leadership were becoming increasingly evident and would have a significant impact in the coming days. "We are confident, and due to the internal conflict within the Congress party, we will see a major change in the Congress party in the coming January..." he said, adding that the BJP was closely observing the situation.

The remarks come at a time when speculation over a leadership tussle and power-sharing arrangements between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continues to draw political attention in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated that he would visit New Delhi only when called by the Congress party high command and that any such visit would be made along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday when he was asked whether he and the CM would visit Delhi to meet the Congress party high command.

"I won't travel to Delhi secretively. I will travel with the CM when the High Command calls us. We will inform you (media) if we are travelling," DK Shivakumar said.

Earlier on December 19, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly rejected claims of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing agreement, asserting that he remains the CM.

Addressing repeated questions and interruptions from the Opposition regarding his tenure, Siddaramaiah clarified that no such arrangement exists and that he will remain Chief Minister until the party high command decides otherwise.

"First, the people must bless us. Then the legislators elect the leader in the Legislative Party meeting, and after that, the high command decides. That is all I have said. Even now, I am the Chief Minister, and I will remain the Chief Minister until the high command decides otherwise," Siddaramaiah stated.

Speculation over whether DK Shivakumar would be appointed CM by the Congress high command persisted for a few days, until the party clarified the matter after the two leaders met for breakfast at each other's residences and held a joint press conference to demonstrate party unity. (ANI)

