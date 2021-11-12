Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday termed his two-day visit to New Delhi "a successful visit" and added that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boosted his confidence to work with added vigour for the welfare of the people.

Speaking to media persons at his residence on his return from Delhi, Bommai said that the "Prime Minister was all praise for the slew of initiatives we have taken up in the 100 days of my administration."

"He sought complete details of many projects and programmes, especially the amendment to Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act. The Prime Minister suggested me to share its details with other states too for them to replicate it," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also assured that the state would not face a shortage of coal as the Centre had permitted Karnataka to procure coal from the Mandakini mines in Odisha. "We will get coal from Maharashtra too," said he added.

Bommai during his visit to Delhi also held discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goel on clearing the pending payment of Rs 2100 crore from the Centre to Karnataka. Goel had assured release of the amount without delay, informed Bommai. (ANI)

