Mangaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all state chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, from Mangaluru.

Bommai, who will be on a day-long visit to Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, will attend the video conference from the facility at the office of DK zilla panchayat, an official statement here said on Tuesday.

All arrangements are being made in the zilla panchayat office for the Chief Minister's participation in the PM's video conference which is scheduled at noon.

Bommai will later inaugurate the ‘Annadasoha building' of Excellent PU College in Moodbidri at 3 pm. He will also visit the popular Jain basadi (temple).

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of a new building of Moodbidri Press Club at 3.50 pm.

He will later inaugurate the administrative building of Moodbidri taluk and also lay the foundation stone for several development works in Mulky-Moodbidri assembly segment.

