Bengaluru, Nov 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary and relative N R Santosh who was hospitalised following alleged suicide attempt, is 'stable and cheerful', and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Saturday.

Responding to the incident, the state Congress demanded an investigation into the matter to enable the truth to come out and claimed that some confidential matters are linked to it.

According to sources, Santosh is said to have attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills on Friday night.

On finding him unconscious at his Dollars Colony residence here, family members have rushed him to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

Santhosh(31) was brought at about 8.30 pm with an alleged history of consumption of sleeping tablets at around 7 pm, the Hospital President Dr Naresh Shetty said in a statement.

Noting that on admission he was drowsy, the doctor said appropriate treatment was administered immediately and all investigations were carried out.

"He has been taking sleeping tablets occasionally for his sleep disturbance as per past history.

This morning, the patient is stable. He had his breakfast and is cheerful. The plan is to shift the patient to the ward post noon today.

He may be discharged in a day or two based on his health status and recovery," the statement added.

Addressing media, ICU specialist at the hospital Dr Deepak said Santosh was stable without any drowsiness and all his parameters BP, pulse and heart rate was good.

To a query, the doctor said Santhosh had taken sleeping pills alprazolam.

Yediyurappa had rushed to the hospital late last night to inquire about Santosh's health.

"This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday I saw him, he was happy. I don't know why this happened. I will find out and talk to his family," he said.

Meanwhile, Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR against Santosh for allegedly attempting to kill himself and are investigating, police sources said.

The case has been registered under section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to commit suicide), they said, adding the police will question Santosh after taking doctor's advice once he recovers.

They have recorded his wife Jahnavi's statement.

Speaking to reporters, Jahnavi rejected reports about any marital issues and said there was some "political imbalance," which he had taken to his heart.

"He was upset since morning (yesterday), he had gone out in the evening and came back around 7 pm.

He was on the top floor. When I had gone to call him for dinner he was not in a position to speak and was losing consciousness," she said.

Santosh, who is Yediyurappa's grand nephew, was appointed as the Chief Minister's political secretary in May this year.

He had also served as Yediyurappa's personal assistant when he was Leader of Opposition and BJP state President.

Recently there were reports that Santosh may resign from the post of Chief Minister's political secretary, citing differences with few in Yediyurappa's inner circles.

BJP state Vice President and Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra said, they were shocked over the incident.

"He is recovering....later we will talk to him about the issue.. I don't want to respond to speculations, I have seen in the media that his resignation was sought, there is no need for unnecessary discussions.

The Chief Minister will decide on who should be given what position," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress state President D K Shivakumar alleged that some video which is 'personal' in nature might have led to the suicide attempt by Santosh as he was said to be upset about it.

He also accused an MLC and a Minister of even 'blackmailing' the CM, without naming anyone.

However, Ministers R Ashoka and K S Eshwarappa rubbished Shivakumar's statement as 'misleading and imaginary.'

In his reaction to Shivakumar's statement, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state Congress chief keeps making such false allegations and these days he was making more and more such 'imaginary' statements.

Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa said KPCC President's comments were aimed at 'misleading' the people and asked Shivakumar to make public the video and reveal the names of MLC and the Minister.

Santosh is said to have played a key role during the political turmoil in the state last year which saw several Congress-JD(S) legislators turning rebels and camping in Mumbai.

It had eventually led to the fall of the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy and BJP came to power.

Santosh who has been keeping a low profile for some time now, is said to have been nursing political ambitions with an eye on next assembly polls.

