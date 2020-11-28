New Delhi, November 28: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday extended time limit up to February 28, 2021, for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Praman Patra) in respect of Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995. The decision to extend the submission date of the Jeevan Praman Patra was taken due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

the Labour Ministry in a statement said, “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to Coronavirus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to February 28 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021.” EPFO May Credit 1st Instalment of 8.15% Interest by Diwali, 2nd Tranche of 0.35% Likely by December.

There are multiple modes of submission of Jeevan Praman Patra, including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), Branches of Pension Disbursing Banks 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post. Pensioners can locate the nearest CSCs by clicking on the website - https://locator.csccloud.in/. How to Withdraw PF Money Online; Check Step by Step Process to Withdraw Your Provident Fund From EPFO Unified Member Portal.

For submitting an online request to Post Offices for submission of JPPs pensioners are required to click on http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx. Notably, the pension will not be stopped during the extension given by the government. Still, there are 35 Lakh pensioners who had to submit the life certificate.

