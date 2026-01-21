Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday demanded action against Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa TK for displaying the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag during the Paryaya program.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Harish Shetty, President of the Legal and Human Rights Department, District Congress Committe, called for immediate action.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 36 Lottery Result of 21.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The letter stated that the Dy Commissioner raised the RSS flag in public, handed over by Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, ahead of the Paryaya procession on Sunday.

"On 18/01/2026, at around 3.00 am, a Paryaya procession was held from Jodukatte in Udupi city to Sri Krishna Math. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Smt. Swaroop participated in this program. Before the start of the Paryaya procession, Udupi MLA Shri Yashpal Suvarna handed over the RSS flag to the Deputy Commissioner. Then the Deputy Commissioner held this flag in his hand and raised it high and displayed it in public," the letter noted.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Kids, Husband, Father and Mother: Everything To Know About Indian-Origin NASA Icon's Family.

Describing the action as undermining the Constitution's principles of secularism, Shetty urged a proper probe and legal action in the matter.

"This action of the Deputy Commissioner is against the Government Service Rules and the principles of secularism of the Constitution, and this kind of action is highly objectionable. I humbly request you to take this matter seriously, conduct a proper investigation and take legal action," the letter stated.

Reacting to these demands of legal action against the Udupi District, BJP leader CT Ravi questioned Congress's anti-Hindu ideology and defended the Deputy Commissioner, saying, "hoisting the saffron flag is not a crime."

Speaking to ANI, Ravi emphaised on the meaning of the saffron flag, calling it an inspiration for crores of people.

"This shows the anti-Hindu ideology of Congress. Is there a ban on the Bhagwa flag, or is it Pakistan's flag? It inspires crores of people because it means sacrifice and courage... Hoisting the saffron flag is not a crime... The DC did not commit any crime. Read the constitution, there are photos of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Buddha. What is the message? Not a single terrorist was born out of saffron, it always gives a message of sacrifice and courage...," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)