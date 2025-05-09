Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 9 (ANI): The Karnataka Congress on Friday organised a Tiranga Yatra from KR Circle to Minsk Square near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, extending support to the Indian armed forces as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

Party leaders and workers marched with the national flag, expressing solidarity with the security forces and sending out a message of unity during the ongoing border developments.

Also Read | Fake News of Indian Forces Entering Pakistan, Suicide Attack on Army Brigade in Rajouri, India's Strike on Karachi Port Surface on Mainstream Media Channels, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claims.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, and state Cabinet Ministers led the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parmeshwara said, "We would like to send out a message saying that we are all with you (Indian armed forces). Whatever action you have taken, it's appreciated and praised. This rally has been organised to say that symbolically..."

Also Read | India To Present Its Case Today Before IMF To Review Bailout Package to Pakistan, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The yatra, marked by tricolour flags and spirited slogans, saw participation from across sections of society, including students, armed forces, and leaders from various political parties.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed satisfaction at the wide participation and said, "We have invited all sections of the society... We want to salute our armed forces and stand in solidarity with the country... I'm pleased that within a short period, all sections of people, including retired armed forces, students, and all political parties, are participating here..."

"India is stronger. Like we managed the situation under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, the same thing will happen now, and India will win," DY CM Shivkumar added.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil underscored the significance of the rally, stating,"This Tiranga Yatra conveys our moral support and appreciation for our armed forces. They have succeeded and shown the world that India is the strongest and the most intelligent force in the world."

"Since Pakistan escalated yesterday, we are not keeping quiet... We are not in favour of escalating, but we will not keep quiet if they escalate," he told ANI.

The Congress-led rally comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with political parties across the spectrum voicing support for the Indian military's actions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)